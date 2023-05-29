Some pretty heavy rain on Monday, the yellow alert having been widened from just the south to the east and the interior.

Tuesday - cloudy for the whole island in the morning, the risk of showers persisting in the afternoon but with sunny spells. There are no weather alerts at present. The outlook right up to Sunday is essentially the same - sunny spells with possible rain.

Rain forecast for this week (see below graphic)

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (16C) 24C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 25.

Andratx (14C) 23C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Binissalem (12C) 24C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 55%. Wed: 26, Thu: 25, Fri: 25.

Deya (13C) 22C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 24, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.

Palma (16C) 24C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 25, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Pollensa (15C) 25C, light north breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 26, Thu: 25, Fri: 26.

Porreres (12C) 24C, light east breeze am, light from the west pm; humidity 65%. Wed: 25, Thu: 25, Fri: 25.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 24C, light southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Wed: 25, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Santanyi (13C) 23C, light east breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 65%. Wed: 24, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.

Sineu (12C) 23C, light east breeze am, light from the west pm; humidity 55%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Monday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 24.1 Pollensa, 23.3 Puerto Pollensa, 23.2 Sant Elm; Lows of 11.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.7 Son Torrella (Escorca); Rainfall of 52.1 litres per square metre Palma University, 39.4 Campos, 35.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.2 Es Capdellà.