There are no green shoots of recovery in the Mallorca weather forecast and the Met Office is forecasting that the unsettled weather will continue until at least early next week. The good news is that the weather will remain relatively warm with top temperatures of 25 degrees Centigrades.

The Met Office had said that it would rain until June and they were spot on. The bad news is that the rains of recent weeks will do little to solve the water crisis with restrictions being planned for this summer.

May has been one of the wettest months on record in Mallorca and came after a fantastic April with high temperatures which led to a belief that summer had arrived early.