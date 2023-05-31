Summer Sunday after clocks go forward
Jason Moore31/05/2023 11:33
W2

There are no green shoots of recovery in the Mallorca weather forecast and the Met Office is forecasting that the unsettled weather will continue until at least early next week. The good news is that the weather will remain relatively warm with top temperatures of 25 degrees Centigrades.

The Met Office had said that it would rain until June and they were spot on. The bad news is that the rains of recent weeks will do little to solve the water crisis with restrictions being planned for this summer.

May has been one of the wettest months on record in Mallorca and came after a fantastic April with high temperatures which led to a belief that summer had arrived early.

Spring-summer weather on Sunday

Photo gallery

Summer Sunday after clocks go forward

Yesterday Mallorca felt like a real summer day, with high temperatures that had people walking outdoors or even dipping their feet in the water. Aemet reported that it reached 27º degrees in Puerto Pollensa, 26º in Son Servera, Pollensa and Petra and 25º in Santa Maria, Arta, Manacor and Son Bonet.

Palma Reservoirs are nearly full

Photo gallery

Mallorca resevoirs nearly full after the passage of storm "Juliette"

The Cúber and Gorg Blau reservoirs that supply Palma are at 90% of their capacity, following the passage of the "Juliette" storm in Mallorca at the end of February. Town Hall representatives visited the area last Friday and have sent a message of calm for the summer season.