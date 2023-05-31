There are no green shoots of recovery in the Mallorca weather forecast and the Met Office is forecasting that the unsettled weather will continue until at least early next week. The good news is that the weather will remain relatively warm with top temperatures of 25 degrees Centigrades.
2 comments
Climate mange lol
Great shame not enough rain has occured. Perhaps constructing a de salination plant, and an irrigation scheme for Farm Land should be considered now. Hopefully by a new Government ?