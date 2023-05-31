On Wednesday, there were spells of heavy rain with thunderstorms and some hail, but these unsettled conditions didn't affect the whole island by any means. In northern parts there were clear skies with plenty of sun all day.

This does rather sum up the current pattern, with southern areas and the interior most likely to get rain, and it is tending to fall in the afternoon. The radar map here shows lightning strikes (yellow and red) on Wednesday afternoon.

By Wednesday evening, Aemet weather maps showed the rain clouds moving off and leaving generally clear skies, but with a warning that storms are likely to occur again on Thursday. Accordingly, there are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms for the south and the interior from 12 noon to 6pm. Warning of rainfall up to 30 litres per square metre in one hour and with hail possible. There is also currently a yellow alert for the interior on Friday between 1pm and 7pm.

For Thursday, the better of the weather is once more expected to be in northern and Tramuntana coastal areas. Thunderstorms around on Friday and Saturday, with the risk of showers continuing into next week.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (17C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 25.

Andratx (15C) 24C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 25.

Binissalem (14C) 26C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 26, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

Deya (14C) 23C, calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 23, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

Palma (16C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Fri: 25, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Pollensa (17C) 26C, light east breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 26, Sat: 26, Sun: 27.

Porreres (13C) 26C, light southeast-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 26, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 25, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Santanyi (14C) 24C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Sineu (14C) 25C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Wednesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 28.3 Binissalem, 27.6 Es Capdellà, 26.9 Porreres; Lows of 8.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.2 Lluc, 10.9 Binissalem; Rainfall of 23.1 litres per square metre Serra Albabia (Bunyola), 13.6 Llucmajor, 9.5 Palma Port.