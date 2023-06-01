The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has had to activate new alerts for heavy rain and storms for tomorrow, Friday in Mallorca.

The forecast is for up to 25 litres of rain per square metres in just one hour and isolated thunder storms. And the spokesperson for Aemet in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, has forecast that “we will continue with unstable weather until Wednesday of next week with heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail.

Forecast for Thursday below by the Met Office.

⛈️Dijous 1 juny

Ruixats dispersos a les hores centrals del dia, localment forts o molt forts (entre 20 i 40 l/m2 en 1 h).

Tempestes, possible calabruix.



⚠️🟡AVÍS GROC a #Mallorca, #Menorca, #Eivissa



Atents a les actualitzacions, al radar i a les recomanacions @Emergencies_112 pic.twitter.com/Gocukz5kZg — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 31, 2023

From Thursday onwards there could be a temporary improvement for a couple of days, but then the unsettled weather will return.

Three hundred and ten lighting strikes registered in 3 hours on Thursday. See below graphic.

Temperatures will however remain normal for this time of year.