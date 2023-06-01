More storms on the horizon for the Balearics.

Humphrey CarterPalma01/06/2023 11:52
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has had to activate new alerts for heavy rain and storms for tomorrow, Friday in Mallorca.

The forecast is for up to 25 litres of rain per square metres in just one hour and isolated thunder storms. And the spokesperson for Aemet in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, has forecast that “we will continue with unstable weather until Wednesday of next week with heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail.

Forecast for Thursday below by the Met Office.

From Thursday onwards there could be a temporary improvement for a couple of days, but then the unsettled weather will return.

Three hundred and ten lighting strikes registered in 3 hours on Thursday. See below graphic.

Temperatures will however remain normal for this time of year.