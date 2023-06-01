More storms on the horizon for the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma01/06/2023 11:52
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has had to activate new alerts for heavy rain and storms for tomorrow, Friday in Mallorca.
More storms on the horizon for the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has had to activate new alerts for heavy rain and storms for tomorrow, Friday in Mallorca.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.