Some heavy downpours on Thursday. The Aemet official rainfall tally to 7.30pm gives 41.8 litres per square metre in Lluc as the heaviest, but unofficially the Porreres area had some 70 litres. There was certainly flooding in different parts of the interior. The fact that there was such heavy rain in Lluc points to the isolated nature of showers, as the Tramuntana hadn't been on alert, while there was a storm that developed and resulted in the downpours in the interior. The yellow in the radar image below indicates some particularly heavy rain.

For Friday, we have much the same situation. There is a yellow alert for rain (up to 25 litres per square metre in an hour) for the south of Mallorca and the interior from 1pm Friday to 7pm; thunderstorms and hail also possible.

There are no alerts at present beyond Friday, which isn't to say that there won't be. Depending on the area of Mallorca, there is a high probability of rain every day until Wednesday at least. But such is the nature of the showers that there are parts of Mallorca remaining dry and with good amounts of sun, e.g. the north coast.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (16C) 25C, mix of sunny and cloudy spells with possible rain pm; gentle northeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

Andratx (14C) 24C, cloudy, low risk of rain; light west breeze backing south; humidity 65%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Binissalem (13C) 27C, cloudy with thunderstorm in the afternoon; gentle northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 26, Mon: 27.

Deya (14C) 23C, cloudy most of the day, showers possible in the afternoon; light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.

Palma (14C) 25C, cloudy am, fairly sunny pm but with high probability of a shower; gentle northwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 26.

Pollensa (15C) 26C, cloudy with sunny spells, low risk of rain; gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 27.

Porreres (12C) 26C, cloudy with rain am, sunny pm but with likely thunderstorm; light south-southwest breezes; humidity 65%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 27.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 24C, some sunny spells, quite high risk of rain; gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 26.

Santanyi (14C) 24C, generally cloudy, occasional sun and high probability of rain; light south-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

Sineu (13C) 26C, overcast, high probability of rain, thunderstorm possible pm; light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 27.1 Binissalem, 26.7 Palma University, 26.6 Sineu; Lows of 9.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.0 Campos, 12.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts of 58 km/h Porreres, 55 Petra; Rainfall of 41.8 litres per square metre Lluc, 15.4 Llucmajor, 11.8 Petra.