As on Saturday and on certain other days last week, the Aemet met agency has revised its weather alerts for Sunday. Shortly after 9am, the yellow alert for rain in the south and interior of Mallorca was upgraded to amber. This is for up to 40 litres per square metre in one hour.

A yellow alert for thunderstorms in the interior has been widened to include the south as well. In the Tramuntana, the yellow alert for rain remains as is. All these alerts are active from 1pm to 7pm on Sunday. There are no alerts for the north, northeast or east of Mallorca.

On Saturday, the heaviest rain was registered in Binissalem - 77.4 litres per square metre, of which 62.4 litres fell in one hour.