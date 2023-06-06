A cloudy day expected for most of Mallorca on Wednesday but with a sunny morning anticipated for the north, the Tramuntana and the southwest. A very low risk of rain anywhere; if there is any, it's likely to be muddy.

Thursday should be pretty decent. Some more cloud perhaps on Friday.

Storm Oscar watch - the Aemet met agency reported on Monday that this would be tracking across from the Atlantic and would affect Mallorca at the weekend and especially Monday next week. Some weather stations at present indicate a quite high probability of some rain at the weekend but less so on Monday. Whatever may or may not be heading Mallorca's way, it doesn't at the moment look to be anything dramatic.

The unsettled pattern that has brought heavy rain over several days continued on Tuesday. Heavy clouds built up in areas and there was some more rain, but this pattern does now seem to be coming to an end.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (17C) 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 29.

Andratx (16C) 26C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 27.

Binissalem (14C) 28C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 30, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Deya (15C) 26C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Thu: 26, Fri: 27, Sat: 27.

Palma (16C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 27, Fri: 26, Sat: 27.

Pollensa (17C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Porreres (14C) 27C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 27, Fri: 30, Sat: 29.

Santanyi (16C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 27.

Sineu (15C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 27.3 Palma University, 27.2 Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa, 26.8 Petra; Lows of 8.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.1 Lluc, 12.6 Palma University; Rainfall of 14.0 litres per square metre Sineu, 3.9 Lluc, 3.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 0.2 Porreres.