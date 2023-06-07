This summer, which begins on June 21, is once again expected to be very hot and with “more abundant storms than in other summers” in Spain, after the warmest spring in the last 62 years.

The spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Rubén del Campo, said today that the current forecast points to a summer that is not only warm, but “very warm” and stormy.

“We cannot yet know if it will be hotter than last summer, but it could be among the five hottest in the last 30 years,” explained the spokesman.

But rainfall will be between 40 and 50 percent above average for this time of year - although rainfall during the summer is normally extremely low.

Aemet said that the spring has been the warmest since records began in 1961: it has been “extremely warm”, with an average temperature of 14.2 degrees, and 0.3 degrees warmer than the warmest so far, which was in 1997.