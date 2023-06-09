We still have forecasts of high probability of rain (up to 100%) for the whole island on Tuesday and Wednesday and with temperatures dropping on Wednesday.
Alcudia (18C) 29C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.
Andratx (18C) 28C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 27, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.
Binissalem (16C) 31C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 29.
Deya (17C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 26.
Palma (19C) 29C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 27.
Pollensa (18C) 31C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 30.
Porreres (16C) 30C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 28.
Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 60%. Sun: 29, Mon: 31, Tue: 29.
Santanyi (16C) 28C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 26.
Sineu (17C) 31C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 40%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 28.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 29.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 29.3 Pollensa and Son Servera, 29.2 Arta, 28.6 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 13.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.2 Lluc; Rainfall of 2.2 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 1.8 Puerto Soller, 1.4 Colonia Sant Pere and Lluc.
