Playa Torà in Peguera, Mallorca

Playa Torà, Paguera. | Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma09/06/2023 18:31
W0

Some cloud likely in areas on Saturday morning, but negligible risk of any rain. A generally fine and sunny day and quite warm, with temperatures in the interior expected to be around four degrees higher than normal for the time of the year.

Sunday also pretty decent, but parts of the interior may get a drop of rain in the afternoon.

We still have forecasts of high probability of rain (up to 100%) for the whole island on Tuesday and Wednesday and with temperatures dropping on Wednesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (18C) 29C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

Andratx (18C) 28C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 27, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.

Binissalem (16C) 31C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 29.

Deya (17C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 26.

Palma (19C) 29C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 27.

Pollensa (18C) 31C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 30.

Porreres (16C) 30C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 28.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 60%. Sun: 29, Mon: 31, Tue: 29.

Santanyi (16C) 28C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 26.

Sineu (17C) 31C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 40%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 29.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 29.3 Pollensa and Son Servera, 29.2 Arta, 28.6 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 13.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.2 Lluc; Rainfall of 2.2 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 1.8 Puerto Soller, 1.4 Colonia Sant Pere and Lluc.