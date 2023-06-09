Some cloud likely in areas on Saturday morning, but negligible risk of any rain. A generally fine and sunny day and quite warm, with temperatures in the interior expected to be around four degrees higher than normal for the time of the year.

Sunday also pretty decent, but parts of the interior may get a drop of rain in the afternoon.

We still have forecasts of high probability of rain (up to 100%) for the whole island on Tuesday and Wednesday and with temperatures dropping on Wednesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 9):