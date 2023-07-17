As with Tuesday last week, another exceptionally hot Tuesday in store. The maximum last week was 42.2C and it's quite likely that this will be exceeded this Tuesday.

Unlike last week, there is a red alert for high temperatures, the met agency having issued this for the interior on Sunday and widened it to cover the north/northeast on Monday. It is active from 11am to 8pm, Aemet suggesting that there will be a maximum of 43C (in which case the Mallorca record of 44.5C would not be broken) and specifically mentioning Inca, Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida and Sineu. (The weather station in Inca continues to indicate 44C.)

For the rest of Mallorca, as of 7.30pm Monday, there is an amber alert for the same times, Aemet suggesting highs of 41C in the south, 40C in the Tramuntana and 39C in eastern areas.

One thing to note is that the daytime humidity is expected to be quite low for some of the island.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, there is an amber alert for the south and the interior (up to 39C) and a yellow alert for the east and the Tramuntana. There is no alert for the north/northeast.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (23C) 34C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 31.

Andratx (23C) 35C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 25%. Wed: 35, Thu: 32, Fri: 32.

Binissalem (23C) 42C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 15%. Wed: 38, Thu: 37, Fri: 36.

Deya (24C) 36C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 15%. Wed: 35, Thu: 33, Fri: 32.

Palma (27C) 38C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 30%. Wed: 38, Thu: 34, Fri: 33.

Pollensa (22C) 37C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 33, Thu: 34, Fri: 32.

Porreres (20C) 42C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 15%. Wed: 40, Thu: 36, Fri: 36.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 38C, light southeast breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 36, Thu: 34, Fri: 34.

Santanyi (22C) 37C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 25%. Wed: 36, Thu: 33, Fri: 32.

Sineu (21C) 42C, light south breeze; humidity 15%. Wed: 37, Thu: 36, Fri: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 40.7 Llucmajor, 40.2 Porreres, 40.1 Sineu, 39.5 Binissalem, 38.4 Palma University; Lows of 15.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.6 Lluc, 20.4 Es Capdellà, 22.0 Palma University.