With temperatures forecast to cool a bit from Wednesday, the next 36 hours appear to be crucial across southern Spain and the Balearics with temperatures remaining unusually high for this time of year and strong winds not helping the situation.

Spain has updated its travel advice and shared what to do in the event of a forest fire.

The UK government website details the advice for Spain, saying those going to woodland areas should be aware of their environment.

The Spanish Meteorological Office (AEMET) shares information on the risk of forest fires, using a map to show where the most at-risk areas are.

In Spain, starting a forest fire is a criminal offence even if you don’t mean to start it.

Information on what to do if a forest fire occurs can be found via the Civil Protection website which is only available to access in Spanish.

However, the UK government website says you should report any fire you see in Spain immediately by ringing the emergency services on 112.

When wildfires start, the situation can quickly change so it’s important you stay up to date with travel advice.

To avoid starting a forest fire, you should make sure you properly extinguish cigarette ends and make sure barbecues are not lit.

Empty bottles should also not be left behind and if you’re planning on having a barbecue, make sure you know the rules against lighting one in woodland areas to avoid being heavily fined.

July will likely prove to have been the world’s hottest month on record and possibly the warmest in 120,000 years, according to climate scientists.