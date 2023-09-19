The extreme weather alert for Mallorca has been brought forward and the island will be on alert for heavy or very heavy rain and thunderstorms from 17:00 this Tuesday, September 19; initially the warnings were scheduled for Wednesday.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), has announced that the south and the Serra de Tramuntana will be on orange alert for very heavy rain and storms and may register up to 40 litres of water per square metre in just one hour.

In the rest of the region, the risk level is yellow and up to 30 litres may fall in an hour.

In addition, the storms could produce strong or very strong gusts of wind.

The spokesperson for Aemet, María José Guerrero, explained that the weather front is moving and changing rapidly which is why they do not rule out having to increase the risk level to orange for very heavy rain and storms. “The sea temperature is 26º, so the effects may be more adverse and the evolution of the storm must be closely monitored,” she said.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the situation will be very similar.

Weather warnings will be in force until 12:00 noon. Throughout the afternoon, skies will clear and the warnings will, for the moment, be lifted at 20:00.

Night-time temperatures will remain unchanged but daytime temperatures will fall.

The wind will blow lightly to moderately from the east and southeast, turning southwest.