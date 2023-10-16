Some heavy rain on Monday but nothing like on Sunday; heaviest rainfall was 24 litres per square metre in Banyalbufar.

Tuesday much better - sunny with high cloud and temperatures rising to 30C. The met agency says that there may be the odd isolated shower. Wednesday also good and maybe a touch warmer.

On Thursday, some rain is likely, more so on Friday. The weekend also looks rainy, but for each day the forecast currently suggests that the rain may be showers mixed with sunny spells. Temperatures expected to fall at the weekend to highs of 22/23C.

Due to get pretty windy on Thursday and Friday.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (17C) 29C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 29, Thu: 27, Fri: 26.

(17C) 29C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. - Wed: 29, Thu: 27, Fri: 26. Andratx (18C) 27C, light south breeze backing east; humidity 60%. Wed: 27, Thu: 26, Fri: 26.

(18C) 27C, light south breeze backing east; humidity 60%. Wed: 27, Thu: 26, Fri: 26. Binissalem (15C) 28C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 28, Thu: 26, Fri: 24.

(15C) 28C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 28, Thu: 26, Fri: 24. Deya (17C) 27C, calm increasing to gentle southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 26, Thu: 25, Fri: 24.

(17C) 27C, calm increasing to gentle southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 26, Thu: 25, Fri: 24. Palma (19C) 28C, light south breeze backing northeast; humidity 60%. Wed: 28, Thu: 27, Fri: 25.

(19C) 28C, light south breeze backing northeast; humidity 60%. Wed: 28, Thu: 27, Fri: 25. Pollensa (16C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Wed: 31, Thu: 29, Fri: 27.

(16C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Wed: 31, Thu: 29, Fri: 27. Porreres (16C) 29C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 28, Thu: 27, Fri: 24.

(16C) 29C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 28, Thu: 27, Fri: 24. Sant Llorenç (18C) 27C, light southeast breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 29, Thu: 27, Fri: 25.

(18C) 27C, light southeast breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 29, Thu: 27, Fri: 25. Santanyi (17C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Wed: 28, Thu: 26, Fri: 25.

(17C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Wed: 28, Thu: 26, Fri: 25. Sineu (16C) 28C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Wed: 28, Thu: 26, Fri: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle breeze to 19 km/h.

Monday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 26.3 Santanyi, 26.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 25.8 Palma Port, 25.4 Can Sion (Campos) and Palma Airport, 25.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 25.1 Es Capdellà, 24.7 Portocolom, 24.6 Banyalbufar, 24.5 Sant Elm, 24.4 Manacor and Son Servera, 24.3 Llucmajor and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.2 Petra, Porreres and Puerto Soller, 24.1 Sineu, 24.0 Capdepera; Lows of 11.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.6 Can Sion, 14.7 Lluc; Rainfall of 24.2 litres per square metre Banyalbufar, 22.2 Sa Pobla, 18.4 Muro, 17.0 Pollensa, 15.3 Lluc.