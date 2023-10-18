Mallorca is going to be hit by a strong winds over the next few days and the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has activated several alerts from Thursday evening.

In the south and the Serra de Tramuntana there is an orange warning from 18:00 on October 19 for gusts of 90 kilometres per hour, which may reach 110 kilometres per hour on the peaks.

In the rest of the island the warning is yellow for gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour.

In addition, there is an orange alert for rough seas across the region with waves of between 3 and 5 metres.

Thunderstorms and rain over night are also forecast.

Nighttime temperatures will remain unchanged but daytime temperatures will drop.

On Friday the situation will worsen and Aemet has extended the orange warning to the whole island for wind gusts of 90 kilometres per hour, which may reach 110 kilometres per hour from 00:00 hours until 15:00 hours; it will then be reduced to yellow until the end of the day, as the gusts will be 70 kilometres per hour. There is also a yellow alert for rain.

Temperatures will experience a notable drop.

Aemet has said that the storm ‘Babet’ will mark the start of “the stormy season”.

Although the wind will be strong on Thursday, Friday will be the day of greatest instability, as “a cold squall associated with a polar front will fully affect” Mallorca.