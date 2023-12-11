While Storm Fergus continues to batter parts of the UK, Mallorca is basking in glorious mid-December sunshine with highs of 24ºC.

The Balearics delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reported that over the next few days “very warm temperatures for this time of year are expected across the island, with maximum temperatures that may exceed 24º”.

This will be about 10º more than normal for the beginning of December, which is 15º.

However, Aemet has forecast that from Wednesday afternoon or Thursday a cold front will creep across the island bringing rain and cause a notable drop in temperatures of around 10ºC.

The week has started with glorious sun shine and on Tuesday the weather is expected to be very similar: Predominantly partly cloudy with intervals of high clouds, mist and the possibility of some fog in the morning. Temperatures will remain the same and the wind will be light to moderate from the southwest.

But, on Wednesday afternoon or Thursday there will be a radical change in the weather due to the arrival of a cold front.

The forecast for December 13th is for light rain, mist and the possibility of fog.

Temperatures may start to drop.

The wind will be light to moderate westerly. The change will be more noticeable on Thursday, when daytime temperatures will struggle to breach 13º-17º and more rain is on the cards.