The forecast for Wednesday suggests that we may not have seen the last of the rain. All weather stations point to a fairly high probability of rain in the afternoon (possibly with thunderstorms), lower by the evening. Otherwise, there should be a reasonable amount of sun, but Wednesday is due to be quite breezy everywhere.

From Thursday until the start of next week, the outlook is pretty decent. Very low risk of rain on occasions, plenty of sun and temperatures climbing at the weekend. A high of 26C is currently forecast for Saturday, and Monday could see 28C.

A note on rain on Tuesday. Aemet had forecast rain with thunderstorms in the east in the early hours, and the rainfall in areas was far greater than it had been when yellow alerts had been effective on Sunday and Monday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (11C) 22C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 24.

Andratx (10C) 20C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

Binissalem (9C) 21C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 40%. Thu: 19, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Deya (10C) 19C, gentle west breeze backing southwest; humidity 40%. Thu: 17, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.

Palma (11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 40%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.

Pollensa (10C) 22C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 26.

Porreres (8C) 21C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 40%. Thu: 20, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 21C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 40%. Thu: 20, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Santanyi (10C) 21C, fresh west breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 21.

Sineu (8C) 21C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 22, Sat: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 21.5 Palma Port, 20.3 Palma Airport, 19.8 Santanyi, 19.6 Palma University, 19.5 Es Capdellà, Llucmajor and Santa Maria, 19.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.2 Sant Elm, 19.1 Can Sion (Campos), 18.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 18.4 Binissalem, 18.2 Manacor, 18.1 Muro, 18.0 Banyalbufar; Lows of 8.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.9 Lluc; Rainfall of 37.4 litres per square metre Son Servera, 34.0 Arta, 23.6 Capdepera, 21.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 7.8 Manacor, 7.4 Portocolom.