A sunny Thursday, quite fresh with generally low humidity and a fair breeze from the west.

Weather stations not suggesting much by the way of cloud, and this is also the case for Friday and into the weekend, when temperatures are due to climb. Continuing to be quite breezy.

On Wednesday, the threatened rain in the afternoon failed to materialise - by late afternoon, anyway. But the wind certainly got up and Aemet pointed to increasing "instability" and the risk of rain and thunderstorms in the evening and into the night.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (12C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 24.

Andratx (11C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

Binissalem (10C) 19C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 30%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

Deya (11C) 17C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

Palma (12C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

Pollensa (11C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 25%. Fri: 23, Sat: 25, Sun: 25.

Porreres (9C) 20C, moderate west breeze; humidity 25%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 20C, moderate west breeze; humidity 25%. Fri: 23, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

Santanyi (10C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 30%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

Sineu (10C) 19C, moderate west breeze; humidity 25%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 23.2 Puerto Pollensa, 23.0 Pollensa, 22.4 Capdepera and Muro, 21.5 Sa Pobla, 21.4 Arta, 21.3 Portocolom, 21.2 Binissalem, Can Sion (Campos), Colonia Sant Pere, Palma Port and Santanyi, 21.0 Son Servera; Lows of 6.0 Lluc, 7.0 Can Sion, 8.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola) and Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.1 Salines Llevant (Campos); Gusts of 83 km/h Portocolom, 74 Serra Alfabia, 70 Cabrera, 67 Palma Airport, 65 Manacor, 64 Binissalem and Santanyi, 63 Son Servera, 62 Can Sion, 61 Porreres, 60 Pollensa and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 59 Petra and Puerto Soller, 57 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 56 Sa Pobla, 55 Salines Llevant; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor and Puerto Pollensa.