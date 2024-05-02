Plenty of sun on Friday with perhaps some occasional cloud. Another fresh spring day with generally low humidity; breezy at times in areas.

The weekend looks good and getting quite warm. Monday is expected to be another warm day, but weather stations at present point to a fall in temperatures on Tuesday. There is the possibility of some rain from Monday to Wednesday, especially Tuesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (12C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 23.

Andratx (12C) 20C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.

Binissalem (9C) 23C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 20%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 26.

Deya (11C) 20C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

Palma (12C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 25%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 25.

Pollensa (11C) 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 24.

Porreres (9C) 22C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 25%. Sat: 23, Sun: 25, Mon: 27.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 20%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 27.

Santanyi (10C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 25.

Sineu (11C) 22C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 20%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 21.8 Arta and Muro, 21.4 Colonia Sant Pere and Son Servera, 20.8 Petra and Portocolom, 20.6 Palma Port, 20.5 Puerto Pollensa, 20.4 Sa Pobla, 20.3 Palma Airport, 19.9 Manacor and Pollensa, 19.8 Santanyi, 19.7 Can Sion (Campos), Capdepera and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.6 Binissalem, 19.4 Llucmajor, 19.3 Palma University, 19.2 Sineu, 19.1 Porreres; Lows of 5.6 Can Sion, 5.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.6 Palma University, 7.2 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 68 km/h Serra Alfabia, 62 Cabrera, 55 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Santa Maria.