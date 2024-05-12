A general Aemet forecast for occasional cloudy spells with a low risk of some light rain up to midday. Weather stations not indicating rain, just some occasional or high cloud during the day but with cloud cover or mist in the evening.

The probability of rain from Tuesday to Thursday varies by area; it's not high anywhere. There should be plenty of sunny spells. Not expected to be as warm as on Sunday and Monday, but temperatures have in any event differed quite markedly. On Sunday they ranged from 22 to 29C.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (15C) 25C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 25.

Andratx (14C) 24C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 22.

Binissalem (13C) 29C, light southeast-east breezes; humidity 30%. Tue: 28, Wed: 25, Thu: 25.

Deya (14C) 25C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 21.

Palma (14C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 25, Wed: 25, Thu: 23.

Pollensa (14C) 28C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 25, Wed: 23, Thu: 26.

Porreres (12C) 28C, light east breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Tue: 27, Wed: 26, Thu: 25.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 27, Wed: 24, Thu: 24.

Santanyi (13C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 25, Wed: 24, Thu: 23.

Sineu (14C) 27C, light east breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 40%. Tue: 27, Wed: 24, Thu: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 29.0 Llucmajor, 28.6 Porreres, 28.5 Binissalem, 27.9 Palma University, 27.3 Santa Maria, 27.2 Can Sion (Campos), 26.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.7 Sineu, 26.6 Petra, 26.3 Palma Airport and Sa Pobla, 26.2 Pollensa and Sant Elm, 26.1 Palma Port, 25.4 Colonia Sant Pere and Manacor, 25.2 Arta; Lows of 6.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.4 Can Sion, 9.6 Arta, 10.2 Palma University.