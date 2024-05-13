Weather stations suggesting some cloudy spells on Tuesday, quite heavy in the southwest. The risk of some rain is highest in the morning.

On Wednesday there is currently a fairly high probability of rain for most of the island and with less sun than on Tuesday. Better on Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of rain returning at the weekend.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (14C) 24C, gentle north breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 21, Thu: 24, Fri: 23.

(14C) 24C, gentle north breeze; humidity 60%. - Wed: 21, Thu: 24, Fri: 23. Andratx (14C) 23C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 65%. Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.

(14C) 23C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 65%. Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 23. Binissalem (13C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 25, Thu: 25, Fri: 26.

(13C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 25, Thu: 25, Fri: 26. Deya (13C) 23C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 22, Thu: 22, Fri: 23.

(13C) 23C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 22, Thu: 22, Fri: 23. Palma (15C) 24C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

(15C) 24C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 24. Pollensa (14C) 25C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. Wed: 22, Thu: 25, Fri: 24.

(14C) 25C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. Wed: 22, Thu: 25, Fri: 24. Porreres (13C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze switching northeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 26, Thu: 24, Fri: 26.

(13C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze switching northeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 26, Thu: 24, Fri: 26. Sant Llorenç (15C) 27C, light south breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 50%. Wed: 24, Thu: 25, Fri: 24.

(15C) 27C, light south breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 50%. Wed: 24, Thu: 25, Fri: 24. Santanyi (13C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Wed: 24, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.

(13C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Wed: 24, Thu: 23, Fri: 23. Sineu (15C) 26C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Monday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 29.1 Llucmajor and Porreres, 29.0 Binissalem, 27.8 Sineu, 27.2 Sa Pobla, 27.1 Palma University, 27.0 Santa Maria and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.7 Can Sion (Campos) and Palma Airport, 26.6 Palma Port and Petra, 26.2 Colonia Sant Pere, 25.8 Es Capdellà, 25.3 Arta and Manacor, 25.0 Pollensa; Lows of 7.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.4 Lluc, 10.7 Palma University, 11.4 Arta; Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Binissalem.