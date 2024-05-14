The general Aemet forecast for Wednesday is for cloudy intervals and isolated showers. Weather stations indicating a rain probability of up to 80%, the highest probability being in central areas of the island. Any rain isn't forecast to be particularly heavy, and there will be sunny spells.

Showers also likely on Thursday, possibly with thunderstorms, but the probability is lower and Thursday is expected to be sunnier.

Friday looks decent, but - as noted in Monday's report - the risk of rain will return over the weekend; more so on Sunday than Saturday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (14C) 21C, moderate east breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 23, Fri: 26, Sat: 25.

Andratx (12C) 23C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 21, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Binissalem (12C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Thu: 24, Fri: 26, Sat: 27.

Deya (12C) 22C, light west breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 21, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Palma (15C) 24C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

Pollensa (14C) 22C, moderate east breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 24, Fri: 27, Sat: 26.

Porreres (12C) 23C, gentle north breeze veering east; humidity 60%. Thu: 24, Fri: 25, Sat: 26.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 22C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 25, Fri: 25, Sat: 24.

Santanyi (13C) 23C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

Sineu (14C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 60%. Thu: 24, Fri: 25, Sat: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 26.5 Petra, 26.0 Llucmajor, 25.8 Son Servera, 25.7 Arta, 25.5 Porreres, 25.2 Puerto Pollensa, 25.0 Manacor and Sa Pobla, 24.9 Binissalem, 24.6 Colonia Sant Pere, Palma University and Sineu, 24.3 Muro, 24.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 24.1 Santanyi; Lows of 9.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.0 Lluc, 14.6 Petra, 14.7 Muro; Rainfall of 1.4 litres per square metre Palma Port, 0.8 Binissalem and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 0.6 Palma Airport and University, Sa Pobla and Santa Maria.