Some more rain possible on Thursday; if there is, it is more likely in the morning than in the afternoon. Weather stations suggest it will be cloudier in northern areas than elsewhere.

Aemet's general forecast is for cloudy spells with occasional showers in the morning. Which is more or less what the met agency had said for Wednesday before issuing a yellow alert for the Tramuntana, north and northeast on Wednesday morning. Rain, which hadn't expected to be heavy, was in certain areas, e.g. Pollensa.

Friday continues to look like it will be a mostly bright day without a risk of rain, but the chance of showers is currently forecast to return over the weekend and into the start of next week.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (13C) 23C, calm increasing to gentle west breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 25, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 25.8 Llucmajor, 24.9 Can Sion (Campos), 24.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 24.0 Binissalem, Palma Airport and University, 23.9 Santa Maria, 23.8 Arta, 23.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.6 Es Capdellà and Sant Elm, 23.5 Santanyi, 23.2 Manacor, Palma Port and Porreres, 23.0 Cabrera; Lows of 6.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.9 Lluc, 10.7 Can Sion, 11.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 29.0 litres per square metre Pollensa, 20.8 Petra, 20.0 Puerto Pollensa, 8.0 Son Torrella, 6.6 Lluc and Sa Pobla, 3.6 Sineu.