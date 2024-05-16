We are expecting a lovely day in Palma with relatively high temperatures and clear skies. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 15.8ºC to a maximum of 22.6ºC. In the morning, you can expect around 15.96ºC, while daytime temperatures are forecasted to reach up to 22.05ºC. By the afternoon, temperatures should settle around 20.62ºC, and in the evening, they will drop slightly to 16.24ºC.

The feels-like temperature will be 15.83ºC in the morning, 21.62ºC during the day, 20.23ºC in the afternoon, and 16.09ºC at night. Additionally, the atmospheric pressure will stand at 1011 hPa with 50% humidity. Expect light winds from the southwest at 4.69 m/s with occasional gusts reaching 4.32 m/s.

The sky will be clear throughout the day with 0% cloud cover and 0% probability of rain. It is an ideal day to explore and enjoy the beauty that Palma has to offer.

Now is the Time to Enjoy Palma

With light winds continuing through the afternoon, there should be no impediments to outdoor activities. Evening temperatures will experience a gentle drop to around 16.24ºC, but skies will remain clear and winds light from the southeast. The skies will stay clear overnight, providing a calm and pleasant atmosphere. The weather for the following day is forecasted to be similarly delightful with reasonably high temperatures and clear skies. As we move through May, Palma often enjoys good weather, allowing ample opportunities to explore our fantastic city without interruption. The weather during this part of the year in Palma is generally pleasant, making it the perfect time to explore and enjoy all that this beautiful city has to offer. While March and April can be wetter months, May typically brings drier conditions and warm temperatures.