Thursday was generally a much better day than had been forecast, with only small amounts of rain.

On Friday there may be some cloud in areas in the morning, but otherwise it should be a fine and sunny Friday across the whole island.

Saturday is expected to be similar and there has been an improvement to the forecast for Sunday, most weather stations predicting low probabilities of any rain. The outlook for Monday and Tuesday isn't as good.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 26C, gentle south breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 24, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 25.1 Sa Pobla, 24.9 Binissalem, Palma University and Petra, 24.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 24.6 Llucmajor and Manacor, 24.5 Santanyi, 23.9 Sineu, 23.8 Porreres, 23.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 23.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.5 Palma Port, Pollensa and Portocolom; Lows of 6.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.2 Can Sion (Campos), 9.5 Lluc, 9.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Binissalem, Lluc, Muro, Pollensa, Son Servera.