Depending on area it could be quite a cloudy Sunday - parts of the interior, the southwest and Tramuntana. There is a risk of some rain, Aemet suggesting that occasional isolated showers are most likely in the afternoon.

On Monday there is quite a high probability of rain. For the rest of week it should be mainly sunny with some cloudy spells and the odd shower possible.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (14C) 25C, gentle east breeze veering south; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 23.

Andratx (13C) 23C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 23, Tue: 25, Wed: 23.

Binissalem (12C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 27, Wed: 25.

Deya (13C) 22C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 21, Tue: 23, Wed: 22.

Palma (14C) 23C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 26, Wed: 25.

Pollensa (14C) 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 26, Wed: 24.

Porreres (11C) 25C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 25, Tue: 27, Wed: 26.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Mon: 24, Tue: 26, Wed: 24.

Santanyi (13C) 24C, gentle south breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 24.

Sineu (12C) 25C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 26, Wed: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 27.0 Porreres, 26.3 Binissalem and Llucmajor, 25.0 Santa Maria, 24.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.7 Can Sion (Campos) and Sant Elm, 24.6 Palma University, 24.5 Petra, 24.4 Manacor and Sineu, 24.1 Palma Airport, 24.0 Portocolom; Lows of 4.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.2 Lluc, 10.1 Can Sion, 10.6 Arta.