At 11am on Sunday, Aemet issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Mallorca on Monday. At present, this alert is effective from 2pm to 6pm for the north, northeast and east - a warning of up to 20 litres per square metre of rain in an hour, which is standard for a yellow alert.

There is a high probability of rain elsewhere, the met agency saying that this will be light and quite possibly muddy rain. Monday morning, according to weather stations, will be cloudy across the whole island. Some improvement can be expected in the afternoon, except in the areas to which the weather alert applies. By the evening, skies should clear pretty much everywhere.

For Tuesday, the forecast varies - a fairly high risk of some rain (only light) in central and eastern areas; minimal elsewhere.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 1.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (14C) 23C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

