The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands has decided to extend the alert for heavy rain and storms in Mallorca. In addition to more areas, it will also be extended to Tuesday. Specifically, the warning will affect the east, interior, north and northeast of the island this Monday between midday and 6pm; during this time up to 20 litres of water per square metre may be recorded in just one hour.

In the rest of Mallorca it may also rain. In fact, there has already been rainfall in areas such as Palma. The weather forecast for today also indicates that the skies will be cloudy, with a tendency from midday onwards for cloudy skies to predominate, causing isolated showers and thunderstorms. The wind will blow, generally light, with coastal breezes in the afternoon. Highs may reach up to 25º.

20/05 10:48 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 10:48 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/otrmp1hXpt — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 20, 2024

The weather in Mallorca for Tuesday is expected with a predominance of lightly cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms in the northeast of Mallorca; this area will be on yellow alert between 1pm and 5pm, when up to 20 litres of water per square metre may fall in just one hour. Temperatures will experience little change. The wind will blow, in general, lightly variable with coastal breezes.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Aemet has not activated any warnings on the island so far. The weather forecast indicates a predominance of partly cloudy skies, which will cause scattered showers that may occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms. Temperatures will be very similar. The wind will be light and variable with coastal breezes.

Weather stability will gain ground on Thursday, as light cloudy skies are expected in Mallorca; rain is not expected. Temperatures will remain unchanged. The wind will blow from the east. As the weekend approaches, we will keep you informed as to whether this trend continues or not.