Morning Forecast

The morning will start with temperatures around 16.93°C and a slight breeze from the west-southwest at 4.76 m/s. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a cloud coverage of 23% and a perceived temperature of 16.92°C.

Daytime Forecast

By midday, we can expect temperatures to peak at approximately 23.37°C with a thermal sensation of 23.07°C. Humidity will be around 50%, contributing to a comfortable atmosphere despite the partial cloudiness and slight wind.

Afternoon Forecast

As we progress into the afternoon, temperatures will cool down slightly to about 21.98°C with a perceived temperature of 21.38°C. The wind will maintain its course from the west-southwest, picking up slightly to 6.23 m/s in gusts.

Evening Forecast

In the evening, temperatures will drop to around 17.94°C with a thermal sensation of 17.67°C. The partly cloudy skies will persist, but the likelihood of rain remains at 36%. Atmospheric pressure will stay steady at 1013 hPa.

Wind and Humidity

Throughout the day, winds will generally blow from the west-southwest at 4.76 m/s, with occasional gusts reaching up to 6.23 m/s. The humidity levels will hover around 50%, making for a relatively dry yet pleasant day.

Conclusion

May 21 is shaping up to be a moderately warm day in Palma, with no extreme weather conditions expected. The relatively calm winds and balanced humidity provide an excellent backdrop for outdoor activities. However, it's wise to keep an eye on the weather updates for any changes, particularly with the 36% chance of rain.