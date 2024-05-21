In Cala Rajada, hailstones the size of euros have fallen. | El Racó Balear de la Meteorologia
Cala Rajada21/05/2024 16:17
This Tuesday at noon, a hailstorm struck Cala Rajada, notable for the size of the hailstones. El Racó Balear de la Meteorologia has published photos and videos on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the size of the hailstones. "Hail like euros" is the caption of one of the photos, highlighting the size of the hailstones.
