This Tuesday at noon, a hailstorm struck Cala Rajada, notable for the size of the hailstones. El Racó Balear de la Meteorologia has published photos and videos on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the size of the hailstones. "Hail like euros" is the caption of one of the photos, highlighting the size of the hailstones.

Pedra de considerable tamany ara mateix a #CalaRatjada! Video de Carolina i foto de @nickcumberlege pic.twitter.com/jq9cqhutxu — El Racó Balear de la Meteorologia (@rbmeteonews) May 21, 2024

It's important to note that the north and northeast of Mallorca are under a yellow alert for heavy rain and storms, with up to 20 liters of water per square meter expected to fall in just one hour. The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands has announced that this warning will remain in effect until 5pm today.

It has also rained heavily in Alcudia, an area that is also affected by the yellow alert for rain and storms, as mentioned above.

Weather instability will continue over the next few days, although there are no warnings in place, at least so far.