Still rather unsettled on Wednesday. There could well be some rain overnight as well as thunderstorms. During the day, sunny spells, with best of conditions forecast for the southwest.

An Aemet graph indicates that the greatest likelihood of thunderstorms is overnight and into the morning and again in the north of the island.

But there is no weather alert at present, the alert on Tuesday having been pretty accurate in its timing and location; the rain, including hail, was in the north and northeast in the afternoon. And then the sun came back out and it was very warm.

Some risk of rain until Saturday, with this risk going on Sunday and a forecast high of 30C for the start of next week.

By the way, hail in May isn't uncommon. You might even say it's a bit predictable. Below is an image from May 13 last year. Where? Cala Ratajda, just like on Tuesday. The hailstorm on Tuesday did also affect other places, e.g. Alcudia.

Hail in Cala Ratjada in May last year. Photo: Mateu Rigo @mateurigo

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (15C) 24C, light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

Andratx (13C) 23C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 25, Sat: 24.

Binissalem (12C) 25C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 27.

Deya (14C) 22C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 23.

Palma (13C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Thu: 26, Fri: 27, Sat: 25.

Pollensa (14C) 25C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 60%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 26.

Porreres (12C) 26C, light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 27, Fri: 26, Sat: 27.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 24, Fri: 25, Sat: 26.

Santanyi (12C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

Sineu (13C) 25C, light north breeze backing southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 27.3 Llucmajor, 26.3 Binissalem, 25.9 Porreres, 25.7 Es Capdellà, 25.2 Sineu, 25.0 Petra, 24.9 Palma University and Santanyi, 24.8 Santa Maria and Son Servera, 24.6 Manacor and Sant Elm, 24.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Sa Pobla, 24.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.1 Pollensa, 24.0 Can Sion (Campos), Colonia Sant Pere and Palma Port; Lows of 6.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.9 Lluc, 10.1 Palma University, 10.6 Binissalem; Rainfall of 15.8 litres per square metre Capdepera, 12.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 4.8 Sa Pobla, 4.6 Muro.