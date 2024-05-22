Warm and Breezy in Palma

Residents and visitors in Palma can expect a beautifully warm and breezy day on the 22nd of May, 2024. With a maximum temperature reaching 24.09ºC and a minimum of 16.63ºC, it promises to be a day to enjoy the outdoors.

As the morning unfolds, expect the temperature to hover around 17.17ºC, gradually increasing to 23.45ºC as the day progresses. By the afternoon, the temperature will slightly drop to 23.22ºC and further down to 18.41ºC in the evening. The feels-like temperature will range from 16.93ºC in the morning to 23.13ºC during the day, 22.64ºC in the afternoon, and 17.95ºC at night.

The atmospheric pressure will be stable at 1016 hPa, with a relative humidity of 49%. **Light south-westerly winds** will prevail throughout the day, blowing at a speed of 4.26 m/s in a direction of 233º with occasional gusts reaching 4.34 m/s. The skies will remain mostly clear with a **cloud cover** of just 4%, however, there is a high **probability of rain** at 93%.

Now is the Time to Enjoy Palma

With warm and stable weather conditions, now is the perfect time to explore Palma and all it has to offer. Whether you are enjoying a leisurely stroll through the historic streets or spending the day at the beach, the weather will be in your favour.

Our forecast for tomorrow indicates similar temperatures and clear skies, making it another excellent day to enjoy this wonderful city. Take advantage of the warm weather while it lasts, as May usually offers some of the best conditions of the year in Palma.