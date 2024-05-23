Residents and visitors in Palma can expect a warm day ahead on 23 May 2024, with temperatures ranging between a minimum of 16.28ºC and a maximum of 24.24ºC. The day will unfold with a pleasant blend of sunshine and high clouds, setting the stage for comfortable outdoor activities.

In the morning, temperatures will start at a mild 16.8ºC with a feels-like temperature of 16.39ºC. By midday, it will rise significantly to about 23.67ºC with a corresponding perceived warmth of 23.32ºC, making it perfect for a midday stroll or a visit to the beach.

As the afternoon progresses, the mercury will settle around 22.6ºC with a thermal sensation of 22.3ºC. During the evening, while the temperature dips to 17.79ºC with the feel marked at 17.64ºC, the overall experience will remain notably comfortable.