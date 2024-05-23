General view of Palma with Bellver Castle in the background. | T. AYUGA
Residents and visitors in Palma can expect a warm day ahead on 23 May 2024, with temperatures ranging between a minimum of 16.28ºC and a maximum of 24.24ºC. The day will unfold with a pleasant blend of sunshine and high clouds, setting the stage for comfortable outdoor activities.
In the morning, temperatures will start at a mild 16.8ºC with a feels-like temperature of 16.39ºC. By midday, it will rise significantly to about 23.67ºC with a corresponding perceived warmth of 23.32ºC, making it perfect for a midday stroll or a visit to the beach.
As the afternoon progresses, the mercury will settle around 22.6ºC with a thermal sensation of 22.3ºC. During the evening, while the temperature dips to 17.79ºC with the feel marked at 17.64ºC, the overall experience will remain notably comfortable.
Now is the time to enjoy Palma
The atmospheric conditions further enhance the day's appeal. We expect a high atmospheric pressure of 1018 hPa and a humidity level of 47%, contributing to a crisp and pleasant environment. Light winds from the south-southeast at a speed of 4.3 m/s, with gusts reaching 5.54 m/s, will accompany the day. The sky, though mostly cloudy with 95% cloud cover, will stay dry as the chance of rain stands at 0%.
These weather conditions make it an ideal day for outdoor activities in Palma. Whether you are planning a scenic walk, a historical tour, or simply relaxing by the coast, the day promises favourable weather for all pursuits. The stable weather pattern is expected to continue, ensuring that our beautiful city remains a delightful destination.
