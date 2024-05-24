Sunny with occasional or high cloud on Saturday. Expected to be a bit warmer on Sunday and warmer still on Monday. The forecast is for temperatures to drop on Tuesday, when there are indications of quite a strong northeasterly but with minimal prospect of rain, and for them to rise again on Wednesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 8): Alcudia (16C) 24C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 27, Mon: 26, Tue: 22.

Andratx (15C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 24.

Binissalem (12C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 31, Tue: 24.

Deya (14C) 24C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 29, Tue: 22.

Palma (15C) 27C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 28, Mon: 30, Tue: 25.

Pollensa (15C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 23.

Porreres (13C) 28C, calm increasing to gentle south breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 24.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Sun: 27, Mon: 28, Tue: 23.

Santanyi (14C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 23.

Sineu (15C) 28C, light northwest breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 22. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Friday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 28.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 28.0 Llucmajor, 27.8 Palma Airport and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 27.7 Palma University, 27.3 Binissalem, 27.2 Porreres, 27.1 Es Capdellà, 27.0 Palma Port, 26.2 Santa Maria, 26.0 Sineu, 25.9 Can Sion (Campos) and Sant Elm, 25.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 25.6 Petra, 25.5 Colonia Sant Pere, 25.3 Sa Pobla; Lows of 5.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.2 Palma University, 11.4 Lluc, 12.9 Binissalem and Can Sion.