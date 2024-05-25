Another fine day - very warm, sunny with occasional cloud and perhaps some mist or fog early on.

The outlook for the week, other than a bit of a dip in temperatures on Tuesday, is decent with highs occasionally of 30C or higher until we get to Friday. Weather stations are at present indicating a medium probability of rain and lower temperatures in general - down to 22 or 23C.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (14C) 27C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 26, Tue: 23, Wed: 26.

(14C) 27C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 55%. - Mon: 26, Tue: 23, Wed: 26. Andratx (15C) 26C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 45%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

(15C) 26C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 45%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 26. Binissalem (13C) 30C, light southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 31, Tue: 26, Wed: 29.

(13C) 30C, light southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 31, Tue: 26, Wed: 29. Deya (15C) 26C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Mon: 27, Tue: 24, Wed: 26.

(15C) 26C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Mon: 27, Tue: 24, Wed: 26. Palma (16C) 28C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 40%. Mon: 30, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.

(16C) 28C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 40%. Mon: 30, Tue: 28, Wed: 27. Pollensa (14C) 29C, gentle northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 24, Wed: 28.

(14C) 29C, gentle northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 24, Wed: 28. Porreres (14C) 29C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 35%. Mon: 30, Tue: 26, Wed: 29.

(14C) 29C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 35%. Mon: 30, Tue: 26, Wed: 29. Sant Llorenç (15C) 27C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 25, Wed: 28.

(15C) 27C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 25, Wed: 28. Santanyi (15C) 26C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

(15C) 26C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 26. Sineu (14C) 29C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 35%. Mon: 29, Tue: 24, Wed: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 28.4 Llucmajor, 28.3 Porreres, 27.8 Binissalem, 27.4 Can Sion (Campos) and Palma University, 27.1 Palma Airport and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.9 Sineu, 26.6 Petra and Santa Maria, 26.3 Sa Pobla, 26.1 Colonia Sant Pere, 26.0 Arta; Lows of 6.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.5 Lluc, 11.5 Palma University, 12.4 Binissalem, 12.5 Can Sion.