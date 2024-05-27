After a warm weekend during which temperatures reached 30ºC in some parts of Mallorca, a cold front is now heading towards the island,

The delegate and spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, has forecast that on Friday, May 31, a cold front will grip the islands pushing temperatures down by between 4º-5º and isolated outbreaks of rain are currently not being ruled out.

Maximum temperatures will not exceed 22º-26º on Friday, so in some areas they will be lower than usual for this time of year, 25º.

Guerrero also forecast that tomorrow, Tuesday, a moderate drop in temperatures in the north of the island, where maximum temperatures are not expected to exceed 24º-25º.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the weather forecast for Mallorca indicates a rise in temperatures; maximum temperatures will be between 25º and 30º, which means that they will once again be higher than usual for this time of year.

On Thursday they will rise again slightly, reaching 26º-31º, but on Friday they will fall.

In principle, the unsettled weather will continue on Saturday, but the situation could still change.