A change in the weather is forecast for the end of the week. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma27/05/2024 14:49
After a warm weekend during which temperatures reached 30ºC in some parts of Mallorca, a cold front is now heading towards the island,
The delegate and spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, has forecast that on Friday, May 31, a cold front will grip the islands pushing temperatures down by between 4º-5º and isolated outbreaks of rain are currently not being ruled out.
