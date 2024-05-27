The cloud of Monday morning isn't forecast for Tuesday. It should be a generally sunny day with some occasional cloud and pleasant temperatures.

The outlook for later in the week continues to be as has been previously reported - quite a high probability of some rain on Friday and over the weekend. See how this develops, as it doesn't necessarily mean that there will be much rain (if any); there was a high probability of rain on Monday, but the rainfall was minimal (and muddy).

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (16C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 25, Thu: 27, Fri: 24.

(16C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. - Wed: 25, Thu: 27, Fri: 24. Andratx (15C) 26C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 26, Thu: 26, Fri: 26.

(15C) 26C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 26, Thu: 26, Fri: 26. Binissalem (14C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 25.

(14C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 25. Deya (15C) 24C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 24.

(15C) 24C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 24. Palma (18C) 28C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 26.

(18C) 28C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 26. Pollensa (16C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 28, Thu: 29, Fri: 24.

(16C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 28, Thu: 29, Fri: 24. Porreres (14C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 25.

(14C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 25. Sant Llorenç (15C) 25C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 24.

(15C) 25C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 24. Santanyi (14C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Wed: 26, Thu: 27, Fri: 24.

(14C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Wed: 26, Thu: 27, Fri: 24. Sineu (16C) 24C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Monday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 30.0 Pollensa, 29.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 29.6 Puerto Pollensa, 29.3 Llucmajor, 29.2 Binissalem and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 28.9 Palma University, 28.7 Sa Pobla, 28.6 Es Capdellà and Palma Port, 28.5 Muro, 28.3 Palma Airport, 28.1 Porreres and Santa Maria; Lows of 11.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.4 Palma University, 15.0 Lluc, 15.2 Arta; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa, 0.4 Pollensa, 0.2 Binissalem, Muro and Sa Pobla.