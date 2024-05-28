A repeat of Tuesday on Wednesday - sunny skies and only some occasional or high cloud; perhaps a touch warmer in areas.

The forecast for later in the week is still for possible rain on Friday and over the weekend. A northeasterly is due to dominate and temperatures are expected to fall from the high values (up to 29/30C) for end-May that are currently being registered.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (16C) 25C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 27, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

Andratx (15C) 25C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 45%. Thu: 26, Fri: 25, Sat: 25.

Binissalem (14C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 35%. Thu: 30, Fri: 24, Sat: 26.

Deya (15C) 25C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 26, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

Palma (14C) 27C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 28, Fri: 25, Sat: 26.

Pollensa (15C) 27C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Thu: 28, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

Porreres (13C) 28C, moderate south breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 30, Fri: 25, Sat: 26.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 28C, gentle south breeze backing east; humidity 40%. Thu: 28, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

Santanyi (13C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 27, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

Sineu (14C) 28C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 35%. Thu: 29, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 28.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 28.2 Llucmajor, 28.0 Can Sion (Campos), 27.6 Palma University, 27.4 Palma Port, 27.0 Salines Llevant (Campos), 26.9 Porreres, 26.8 Binissalem and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.5 Palma Airport, 26.3 Es Capdellà and Sant Elm, 26.0 Manacor, 25.2 Santa Maria, 25.0 Santanyi; Lows of 11.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.2 Palma University, 14.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.1 Lluc, 15.2 Es Capdellà; Gusts of 64 km/h Cabrera, 60 Capdepera, 57 Portocolom, 55 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Capdepera.