Another pretty warm day on the cards; the UV up to nine, a good deal of sun but cloud expected to gather later in the day, when the breezes are expected to strengthen. The Friday forecast, which we've been keeping an eye on for a few days, is for some rain, most probably in the morning. A yellow alert has been issued for the coasts, so anyone planning a boat trip should be aware that this is currently active from 3am Friday until noon in the south and east and until 6pm in the north and the Tramuntana.

Temperatures are due to fall on Friday and remain down compared with what they have been over the weekend. The probability of rain on Saturday and Sunday is now only quite low. Temperatures forecast to rise back up to around 29C from Monday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (17C) 27C, moderate north breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

Andratx (16C) 27C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 40%. Fri: 26, Sat: 25, Sun: 25.

Binissalem (15C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 25, Sat: 24, Sun: 26.

Deya (16C) 27C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Palma (15C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

Pollensa (16C) 29C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 40%. Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Porreres (14C) 30C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 30%. Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 29C, moderate south breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Santanyi (15C) 27C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 30%. Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 26.

Sineu (15C) 30C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 23, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 29.6 Llucmajor, 29.5 Petra, 28.8 Porreres, 28.7 Sineu, 28.5 Binissalem, 28.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 28.2 Pollensa, 28.0 Manacor, 27.6 Palma University and Santa Maria, 27.5 Sa Pobla, 27.1 Arta and Sant Elm, 26.8 Can Sion (Campos), 26.5 Puerto Pollensa, 26.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.1 Lluc, 26.0 Santanyi; Lows of 9.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.9 Lluc, 11.6 Can Sion.