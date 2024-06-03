Just an outside possibility of a spot of rain in the morning - very outside - but otherwise a fine sunny Tuesday with highs of 28 or 29C.

The prospect of very high temperatures later in the week has lessened. A predicted high of 36C on Saturday rather than 39, as noted in yesterday's report; still pretty warm for the first week of June, though. The outlook for the week remains very good and temperatures are certainly due to get into the 30s.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (15C) 26C, gentle east breeze backing north; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 30, Thu: 30, Fri: 28.

Andratx (15C) 25C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 26, Thu: 29, Fri: 32.

Binissalem (13C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Wed: 30, Thu: 33, Fri: 35.

Deya (14C) 24C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 27, Thu: 30, Fri: 32.

Palma (14C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 27, Thu: 31, Fri: 34.

Pollensa (15C) 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Wed: 31, Thu: 34, Fri: 31.

Porreres (12C) 29C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 35%. Wed: 30, Thu: 32, Fri: 33.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 27C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 35%. Wed: 28, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

Santanyi (13C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Wed: 27, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

Sineu (13C) 28C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 29, Thu: 32, Fri: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 27.9 Llucmajor, 27.7 Sa Pobla, 27.4 Palma University, 27.3 Petra, Pollensa and Porreres, 26.6 Arta, 26.5 Sineu, 26.4 Puerto Pollensa, 26.2 Es Capdellà, 26.1 Santa Maria, 26.0 Can Sion (Campos), 25.8 Colonia Sant Pere and Sant Elm, 25.7 Muro, 25.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 25.5 Palma Port, 25.4 Manacor and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 25.2 Son Servera, 25.0 Capdepera; Lows of 7.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.4 Lluc, 10.0 Can Sion, 11.0 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Son Servera.