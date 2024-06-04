Another excellent day in Mallorca - blue skies, just some occasional cloud and temperatures nudging 30C.

Some pretty high temperatures in the interior continue to be forecast up to the weekend, though not as high as had been suggested a couple of days ago.

Aemet is pointing to the arrival of an isolated depression (DANA), which would typically mean lower temperatures and rain/storms. At present, this looks as if it will affect parts of the mainland. For Mallorca, weather stations show no real sign of it other than that there is a medium probability of rain in some areas on Sunday and Monday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (16C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 30, Fri: 29, Sat: 32.

Andratx (16C) 26C, gentle south breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 32, Sat: 28.

Binissalem (14C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 35%. Thu: 33, Fri: 35, Sat: 33.

Deya (16C) 27C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 29, Fri: 33, Sat: 29.

Palma (14C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 33, Sat: 30.

Pollensa (16C) 30C, light southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 31, Sat: 35.

Porreres (13C) 29C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 31.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 28C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 33.

Santanyi (15C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.

Sineu (14C) 29C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 28.6 Llucmajor, 28.3 Porreres, 28.2 Sa Pobla and Sineu, 28.1 Binissalem, 28.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 27.9 Arta, 27.7 Petra, 27.3 Pollensa, 27.1 Sant Elm, 27.0 Can Sion (Campos) and Santa Maria, 26.7 Palma University, 26.4 Capdepera, 26.1 Manacor; Lows of 7.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.7 Lluc, 10.9 Can Sion, 11.4 Palma University, 12.5 Binissalem.