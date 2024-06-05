A lovely day in Palma with relatively high temperatures and clear skies. There will be light south winds with a maximum temperature of 18.17 degrees Centigrade during the morning. The day temperature will be significantly higher reaching 24.82 degrees Centigrade by around mid-afternoon.

Now is the time to enjoy Palma

These light winds will continue throughout the afternoon with gusts going up to 3.92 m/s. In the evening, expect a drop in temperatures reaching about 19.85 degrees Centigrade, but the skies will remain clear and the winds light from the south. The forecast promises similar weather characteristics with relatively high temperatures, clear skies so that you can enjoy our fantastic city with the best of weather.

The weather, at this time of year, in the city is always relatively good so you will be able to explore the beauty of Palma and all that it has to offer with few problems. June is usually a dry month with high temperatures and low winds. However, be warned that as a typical Mediterranean island, unexpected showers can surprise you occasionally.

Temperatures for today

During the morning: 17.79 (low) and 18.17 high

During the day: 23.96 (low) and 24.82 high

During the evening/night: 19.85 low, 23.96 high.