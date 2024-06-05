A gorgeous day is in full swing in Santa Ponsa, with incredibly favourable temperatures and barely a cloud in the sky. The soft southern winds are blowing, with a minimum temperature of 18.99 degrees Centigrade in the early hours. By noon, the temperature will have warmed to a comfortable 23.16 degrees Centigrade.

Experience the Delights of Santa Ponsa

The gentle breezes will sweep through the town throughout the day. As evening encroaches, the temperature will slightly dip to around 20.33 degrees, although the skies will remain virtually cloudless with the winds continuing to calm from the south-east. The forecast for tomorrow promises a similar weather pattern - allowing for optimal enjoyment of our delightful town.

This lovely weather is characteristic for this time of the year in Santa Ponsa, making it a great opportunity to explore the beauty of the place with minimal disturbances. Embrace the vibrancy of June, for it usually bears beautiful weather, crisp winds and barely any rainfall.

Temperature Bites for Today

During the morning: 18.99 (low) and 19.18 (high) with a feels-like temperature of 19.16

During the day: 19.18 (low) and 23.16 (high) with a feels-like temperature of 23.05

During the afternoon: 22.55 (low) and 23.16 (high) with a feels-like temperature of 22.51

During the evening/night: 20.33 (low) and 22.55 (high) with a feels-like temperature of 20.35