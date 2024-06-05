Some very warm temperatures forecast for Thursday as there also are for Friday. Occasional or high cloud on Thursday; very pleasant with low humidity.
The fine and hot weather will last until Saturday, when temperatures are expected to fall in areas. For Sunday there is a slight chance of rain, this increasing on Monday and Tuesday. The current forecast for Tuesday indicates temperatures falling to around 24-25C. We'll see how that situation develops.
The charts below indicate falls in temperature at the weekend and the possibility of rain early next week. Weather stations suggest this rain may be more widespread.
Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 9):
