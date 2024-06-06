A glorious day is in store for Palma, with uncharacteristically high temperatures and a moderate cloud cover of 76%. Rising south easterly winds are expected, reaching 5.05 m/s, with gusts up to 4.92m/s. The morning brings an appreciable 18.93 degrees Centigrade temperature, climbing to a sweltering 28.57 degrees Centigrade by midday.

Now is the time to enjoy Palma

The moderate winds will persist throughout the afternoon, blowing at 27.73 degrees Centigrade. Evenings see a considerably mellowed 22.36 degrees Centigrade, however the skies will remain partly cloudy, with no chances of rain. The promising forecast continues into tomorrow, making it perfect to enjoy what our fantastic city has to offer, unhindered by poor weather conditions.

Despite the rise in temperatures, you'll stay comfortable thanks to a humidity level of 36% and an atmospheric pressure of 1018 hpa. It's worth noting that rains are a rarity in Mallorca during June. Click here for our webcams for live weather.

Temperatures for today

During the morning: 18.93 (low) and 19.36 high

During the day: 19.36 (low) and 28.57 high

During the afternoon: 27.73 (low) and 28.57 high

During the evening/night: 22.36 (low) and 27.73 high.