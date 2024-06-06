It'll be a roasting day in Soller with considerable high temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Generally easterly winds will hover, with daytime temperatures reaching as high as 31.55 degrees Centigrade, having started out at a pleasant 19.45 degrees in the morning. The afternoon won't cool down much lowering slightly to 28.82 degrees Centigrade by around mid-afternoon.

Now is the time to enjoy Soller

The gentle breezes from the east will persist throughout the afternoon. As the sun sets, temperatures will take a dip, going down to about 22.4 degrees but the skies should remain mostly cloudless and the wind calm. The forecast for tomorrow appears to be quite similar with fairly high temperatures and semi-cloudy skies. This gives you ample opportunity to bask in the Soller sunshine.

The climate at this time of the year in Soller is typically great, providing the perfect environment to explore the charm of this town and all its beauties with barely any hindrance. June is usually a dry month with high temperatures and light winds, certainly an invitation for all nature and sun lovers! Click here for our webcams for live weather.

Temperatures for today