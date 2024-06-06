A delightful day ahead in Santa Ponsa with moderate temperatures and a cloud cover of 77%. Gentle winds from the east-south-east direction, blowing at a speed of 5.32 m/s with gusts peaking at 6.86 m/s. The air pressure will stay around 1019 hPa, maintaining a comfortable humidity level of 54%.

Make the Most of Santa Ponsa's Splendid Weather

Morning temperatures are set at a welcoming 20.13ºC, ramping up to a gentle 24.98ºC as the day progresses. The evening will bring a slight drop to 24.7ºC before settling to a comfortable 22.5ºC at night. Additionally, the heat indices mimic the temperatures fairly closely, ensuring a chirpy and pleasant outing throughout the day.

Santa Ponsa is gearing up for an outstanding day with zero chance of rainfall. So gear up to relish the mesmeric beauty of this scenic coastal town without any worries about spells of rain. June has always been a warm, dry season with moderate winds that make it a perfect time for beach outings and outdoor explorations. Click here for our webcams for live weather.

Get Familiar with today's temperatures

During the morning: 19.67ºC (low) and 20.13ºC (high)

During the day: 24.94ºC (low) and 24.98ºC (high)

During the evening: 24.66ºC (low) and 24.7ºC (high)

During the night: 22.29ºC (low) and 22.5ºC (high)