Seize the day in Puerto Andratx
With the wind blowing at 6.06m/s and heading in the direction of 119º moderated by occasional gusts reaching 7.97m/s, the climate will be perfect for activities near the shore. The afternoon will continue to be balmy with a temperature expected to reach 23.71ºC. As evening approaches, the temperature will dip slightly to 23.06ºC - but Port d'Andratx continues to be pleasant well into the night.
The weather in Mallorca this time of year is always unpredictable, so take the opportunity to explore the beauty of Puerto Andratx under the high climbing temperatures, clear skies, and minimal winds. Click here for our webcams for live weather.
Temperature Breakdown for the Day
- During the morning: 20.76ºC (low) and 21.05ºC (high)
- During the day: 21.05ºC (low) and 23.57ºC (high)
- During the afternoon: 23.57ºC (low) and 23.71ºC (high)
- During the evening/night: 23.71ºC (low) and 23.06ºC (high)
Enjoy your day in Puerto Andratx – the weather's perfect for a seaside adventure!
