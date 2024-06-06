Puerto Andratx is set to experience a slightly cooler start with an expected morning temperature of 21.05ºC, but as the day progresses, temperatures are set to touch a maximum of 23.92ºC. The town is expected to revel under cloud cover of 70%, with a zero chance of rain, making for a lovely day in the Port.

Seize the day in Puerto Andratx

With the wind blowing at 6.06m/s and heading in the direction of 119º moderated by occasional gusts reaching 7.97m/s, the climate will be perfect for activities near the shore. The afternoon will continue to be balmy with a temperature expected to reach 23.71ºC. As evening approaches, the temperature will dip slightly to 23.06ºC - but Port d'Andratx continues to be pleasant well into the night.

The weather in Mallorca this time of year is always unpredictable, so take the opportunity to explore the beauty of Puerto Andratx under the high climbing temperatures, clear skies, and minimal winds. Click here for our webcams for live weather.

Temperature Breakdown for the Day

During the morning: 20.76ºC (low) and 21.05ºC (high)

During the day: 21.05ºC (low) and 23.57ºC (high)

During the afternoon: 23.57ºC (low) and 23.71ºC (high)

During the evening/night: 23.71ºC (low) and 23.06ºC (high)

Enjoy your day in Puerto Andratx – the weather's perfect for a seaside adventure!