The mass of African air that is affecting a large part of the Spanish mainland will reach the Balearics in the next few hours, and in the case of Mallorca it could push maximum temperatures up to 36 degrees Celsius in some places.

Today, Thursday, temperatures are much higher than yesterday with high already recorded of between 26 and 34ºC according to the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili. The mass of African air will reach the Balearics on Friday along with dust in the clouds.

Temperatures will continue to rise to a maximum of 27-35ºC, which could reach 36ºC in some inland areas of Mallorca. On Saturday, the mass tends to withdraw and the south-westerly wind will bring temperatures down somewhat, although it will still be a hot day, with highs once again reaching 34-35ºC. On Sunday, with the mass completely withdrawn, the temperature will reach maximum values of 30ºC.

On the other hand, the Serra de Tramuntana will be, during the night of Friday to Saturday, on yellow alert for wind gusts of up to 70 km per hour, which will cause abnormally high minimum temperatures.

On the mainland, a rise in temperatures is also expected, reaching up to 35 degrees in the northern half and between 38 and 40 degrees in the central and southern parts of the country. This will create a stifling atmosphere with maximum temperatures up to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).