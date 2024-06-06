A very fine Friday with lots of sun and some pretty high temperatures.

As noted in yesterday's report, the temperatures on Saturday are expected to dip somewhat in the south but remain high in the north; Saturday could see a rather cloudy afternoon.

Temperatures due to come down in the north on Sunday, when there is a slight risk of some rain mainly in southern areas. The outlook for next week currently points to a high probability of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, less so on Monday.

On Friday, there is a yellow alert for wind in the Tramuntana region - gusts up to 70 km/h. This is from 8pm to midnight and into Saturday up to 6am.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 8pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (18C) 29C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 31, Sun: 28, Mon: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 34.4 Pollensa, 34.1 Muro, 33.5 Santa Maria, 33.3 Binissalem, 32.9 Llucmajor, 32.8 Palma Airport, 32.7 Porreres, 32.0 Sant Elm, 31.6 Palma University, 31.5 Puerto Pollensa and Sineu, 31.1 Petra, 30.9 Colonia Sant Pere, 30.3 Es Capdellà and Lluc, 30.0 Can Sion (Campos), 29.9 Arta, 29.0 Manacor; Lows of 9.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.4 Palma University, 13.3 Can Sion, 14.2 Binissalem, 14.5 Arta.